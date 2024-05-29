Israeli Army: 3 More Soldiers Killed in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – Three more Israeli soldiers were killed in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the military said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

A military statement said the three soldiers from the army’s Nahal Brigade’s 50th Battalion lost their lives in a booby-trapped building in the city on Tuesday.

Four other soldiers were injured in the blast, the army said.

According to Israeli military figures, at least 639 soldiers have been killed and 3,621 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 following a Hamas attack, killing more than 37,170 people and injuring 81,400 others.

Nearly eight months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)