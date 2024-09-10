Israeli Airstrike on Ten Encampment in Gaza Kills Several Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinians were killed and injured early Tuesday in an Israeli airstrike on a tent encampment in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

The strike targeted tents for displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Israel’s ongoing war on the Gaza Strip – now nearly a year old – has killed around 41,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured nearly 94,800 others, according to local health authorities.

A continuing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)