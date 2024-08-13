Israeli Airstrike on Home in Khan Younis Kills 10 Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – Ten Palestinians on Monday evening were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residential home east of the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

A medical source said ten Palestinians, including children and women, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home of the Abu Hayya family in the town of Abasan, within the Khan Younis Governorate.

Palestinian Civil Defense said its rescue teams rushed to the scene, removed 10 people from under the rubble, and were searching for others.

Several fatalities were also reported over the day in Israeli airstrikes and bombings across the Gaza Strip, but the numbers of victims have yet to be confirmed.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amidst its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since last October.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 92,000 others injured, according to local health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)