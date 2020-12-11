Israel Use Deadly Weapons on Palestinian Children

Jerusalem, MINA – A non-governmental organization revealed that Israeli forces killed children using lethal weapons while repelling Palestinian demonstrations. Anadolu Agency reported.

Defense for Children International Palestine (DCIP) documented that the Israeli military used the Ruger 10/22 rifle and a number of children were killed with these weapons. The latest victim is Ali Abu Alia, a 14-year-old boy who was martyred in the West Bank on December 4.

The organization says Israel’s claim that the weapon is not lethal is grossly unrealistic. ” According to information gathered by DCIP, Ali Abu Alia was shot with a live bullet in the stomach during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian youths from Al-Mughayyir village in northeastern Ramallah”.

According to an international legal organization report, eight Palestinian children between the ages of 13-17 have been killed by Israeli army fire since early 2020. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)