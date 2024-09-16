Israel Urges Residents of Southern Lebanese to Evacuate

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets in southern Lebanon on Sunday urging residents to evacuate, according to local media, Middle East Monitor reports.

The leaflets called on residents of the town of al-Wazzani town and its surroundings to leave, the state-run National News Agency reported.

The warning came as four people were injured in Israeli artillery shelling in Kfar Kila and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon as they evacuated their homes, the broadcaster said.

The Israeli army said early Sunday that around 40 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel, causing several fires.

Lebanese group Hezbollah confirmed that it had targeted three Israeli military sites near the border with southern Lebanon.

Tensions have spiked along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv presses ahead with an offensive against the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 41,000 people since last October. (T/RE1/P2).

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)