Israel Spread Fake News to Divert from Its Deadly Attack on Palestinians’ Tents

Gaza, MINA – The Gaza government said Saturday that Israel is “spreading fake news” about targeting Hamas leaders to divert attention from its deadly attack on displaced Palestinians’ tents in Al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel has practiced “a policy of deception repeatedly since the start of its offensive, in an attempt to cover up its failures and crimes against civilians and the displaced, especially among children and women,” the Gaza Media Office said in a statement.

The office also condemned what it called “Israel’s use of media deception, spreading fake news, rumors, and lies in an attempt to divert attention from its ongoing crimes against our Palestinian people.”

It held Israel and the US “fully responsible for the continuation of these horrific massacres of civilians and for using media deception as a means to divert public attention from the truth and to tell fabricated and untrue narratives.”

The office called on the international community, the UN, international groups, and all countries of the world to pressure Israel and the US “to stop the genocide and the ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip and to legally pursue Israel.”

The attack on Saturday morning killed more than 71 Palestinians and injured 289 others, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Following the attack, Israeli daily Hayom claimed, without giving any evidence, that the main goal of the airstrike was to eliminate Mohammed Deif, commander-in-chief of the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ armed wing.

Israeli Army Radio also claimed that the attack targeted an “important figure” in Hamas, but with the outcome unknown. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)