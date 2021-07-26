Israel Responds to Gaza Balloons with Air Strikes

Tel Aviv, MINA – Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) jets struck a series of targets in Gaza on Sunday night, hours after incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip ignited several small fires in southern Israel.

The Israel Defense Forces said warplanes hit several buildings at a Hamas military base, as well as “unspecified infrastructure and utilities used for activities” by the group.

It said the base was located “adjacent to civilian sites, including schools,” without providing details, The Times of Israel reported.

According to the Hamas-affiliated al-Resalah media, Israeli planes bombed areas west of Gaza City, before striking east of Khan Younis. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Palestinian media reported that fighters in Gaza fired machine guns at Israeli aircraft over the Gaza Strip, amid airstrikes, and managed to bring down a drone.

An IDF spokesman said the military was not aware of any reports of a drone having been shot down.

The army said the airstrikes were in retaliation for incendiary balloons launched at Israel. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)