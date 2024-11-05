Israel Reduce Aid Entry to Gaza to 30 Trucks Per Day during October

Gaza, MINA – UNRWA Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, said the Israeli occupation authorities permitted an average of only 30 humanitarian trucks per day to enter the Gaza Strip last month, October 2024.

“This is the lowest in a long time, bringing the assistance back to the level of the beginning of the war,” said Lazzarini in a post on X, as reported by Wafa.

“This cannot meet the needs of over 2 million people, many of whom are starving, sick, and in desperate conditions,” he stressed.

He said that this amount represents only 6% of the supplies, including commercial and humanitarian, allowed into Gaza before the war.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has closed all land crossings with Gaza, blocking the entry of goods and essential supplies and imposing restrictions on humanitarian aid, at times preventing it from reaching the Strip, leading to a severe living crisis. (T/RE1/P2)

