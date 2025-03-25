SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Provides Rehabilitation for 16,000 Soldiers Since October 2023

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli Defence Ministry’s Rehabilitation Department has reported that it has treated approximately 16,000 soldiers since the outbreak of the war on Gaza in October 2023, Palinfo reported.

This number includes soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with around half of those admitted to rehabilitation centres during the conflict being diagnosed with the condition.

The Defence Ministry stated that 2,900 of these soldiers are experiencing both physical injuries and psychological distress. Among the soldiers receiving treatment, six percent have moderate injuries, and four percent have severe injuries.

Additionally, 72 soldiers are listed as amputees, with reservists accounting for approximately 66 percent of the 16,000 soldiers.

Also Read: Israeli Captives Speak Out in Video: Accuse Government of Silencing Their Voices

The department also manages the care of around 78,000 wounded veterans, including those injured in previous wars, and expects that number to reach 100,000 by 2030. At least half of these veterans are expected to suffer from PTSD.

As of the latest update, 846 occupation soldiers have been killed since Israel launched its offensive in the Gaza Strip in October 2023, while 5,737 have been injured. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

