Israel Prepares Census of Palestinians in Annexation Region

West Bank, MINA – Israel is now preparing to conduct a census or register Palestinians in the West Bank villages and towns that will be annexed.

Israeli study agency estimates, there are more than 43 villages in the West Bank which are inhabited by approximately 107 thousand Palestinians. Thus quoted from the Palestinian Information Center (Palinfo) on Saturday.

In a later census, Palestinian residents will be given the choice to maintain their citizenship under the Israeli Authority or move to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

The plan, Israel will annex that covers 30 percent of the Palestinian territories in the West Bank on July.

It has been criticized and rejected by Palestinians and the international community, including member countries of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) and Europe. (T / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)