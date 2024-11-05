Israel officially Informs UN of End to Relations with UNRWA

New York, MINA – The Israeli Foreign Ministry has officially informed the United Nations of the cancellation of the agreement signed with UNRWA in 1967, which regulates its relief operations in Gaza and the West Bank.

This came through the Israeli representative to the United Nations, who informed the international institution of the Israeli government’s decision to sever relations with UNRWA, claiming that the government “continues to work with humanitarian organizations, but not with organizations that serve terrorism.” Wafa reports.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that dismantling the agency in the absence of a viable alternative would deprive Palestinian children of education.

He added that the focus should be largely on ending the war rather than focusing on banning the agency or finding alternatives. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)