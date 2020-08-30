Israel Offers Assistance to Handling Covid-19 in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israel has offered assistance to Hamas to help deal with the spread of the Coronavirus in the Gaza Strip in exchange for stopping the launching of incendiary balloons from the enclave it blocks.

Israel Channel13 reported on Friday night, as quoted by Palinfo, that the incendiary balloons were very troublesome, the consequences they caused could not be handled playfully.

The offer was sent to Hamas, Gaza’s de facto ruler, through a mediator.

Regarding its development, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Settlement Process, Nikolay Mladenov, announced that the situation in and around the Gaza Strip is rapidly deteriorating.

“Under the current circumstances, attempts to mediate between the two parties to prevent escalation and improve the situation in Gaza have not been successful,” Mladenov said. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)