Israel Launches Provocative Air Strike on Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli air force launched air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday morning.

According to the reports of the MINA contributors in Gaza, Israeli occupation warplanes targeted many military sites of the resistance forces in Gaza in order to provoke them.

However, the Islamist resistance movement in Gaza Hamas has so far not responded to the attack.

According to Al Jazeera, the attack came after Palestinians in the blockaded enclave (Gaza) sent incendiary balloons into southern Israel, the Israeli military and witnesses in Gaza said.

According to reports, the balloon launch caused 20 fires in an open field in the Israeli border area.

In a statement, the Israeli army also said it attacked the Hamas compound and that it was “ready for all scenarios, including new battles in the face of continued terrorist acts emanating from Gaza”.

There have been no reports of casualties in Gaza as a result of the bombing.

Palestinian sources said the attack targeted at least one site east of the southern city of Khan Younis.

The Israeli airstrikes were the first since the May 21, 2021 ceasefire that ended Israel’s 11-day offensive on Gaza. (T/RE1)

