SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israel Kills Four Palestinians in Gaza as Ceasefire’s Second Phase Blocked

sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

3 Views

Illustration of Zionist Israeli occupation soldiers during a genocide action in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Palinfo)

Gaza, MINA – Four Palestinians were killed and six injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza, as Israel stalls the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, raising the death toll to 116 since the truce began, Palestine Chronicle reported.

“Since this morning, Gaza hospitals have received 4 fatalities and 6 injuries due to Israeli occupation attacks in multiple areas across the Strip,” said Gaza Ministry of Health in a brief statement..

In a post on Telegram, the Ministry reported that the total number of fatalities since the ceasefire was announced on January 19 of last year has reached 116, with over 490 injuries.

Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian woman was killed and another injured following an Israeli drone strike in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Hamas Rejects Temporary Truce, Calls for Implementation of Phase Two of Ceasefire

Another Palestinian woman was injured after Israeli tanks shelled the Al-Juneina neighborhood east of Rafah city. Several Palestinians were also injured when a residential apartment in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, was targeted.

In the northern Gaza Strip, a medical source stated that two Palestinian youths were killed and another wounded after an Israeli aircraft bombed a group of Palestinians in the Al-Masriyin neighborhood of Beit Hanoun.

Additionally, the Civil Defense in Gaza announced Israeli artillery shelling east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Civil Defense said, “Israeli artillery shelling and tank fire targeted the border areas of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.”.

Also Read: Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

For its part, the Israeli military spokesperson denied any shelling in the area, stating, “After verification, we are not aware of any shelling in this region.”

However, the Israeli military announced on Sunday that it had carried out an airstrike targeting “suspects” in the Gaza Strip.

In a Telegram statement, it added, “A number of suspects were spotted operating near Israeli Defense Forces in the northern Gaza Strip, planting an explosive device in the area. An Air Force aircraft targeted the suspects to eliminate the threat.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Blocks Aid Entry into Gaza after First Phase Ceasefire Expired

Tagceasefire agreement Israel Blocks Ceasefire Israel kills Palestinians in Gaza Israeli Genocidal War war on Gaza

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Kills Four Palestinians in Gaza as Ceasefire’s Second Phase Blocked

  • 1 hour ago
Trucks carrying aid to Gaza/DOC © WFP/Ali Jadallah
Palestine

Israel Blocks Aid Entry into Gaza after First Phase Ceasefire Expired

  • 11 hours ago
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accepts Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Threatens to Resume Gaza War

  • 21 hours ago
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:23 WIB
Kazem Zawahra, a Palestinian prisoner severely injured and in a coma, was transferred to a Bethlehem hospital. (Photo: PC, via social media)
Palestine

Kazem Zawahra, Released Palestinian Prisoner, Injured and in Coma

  • Friday, 28 February 2025 - 06:54 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Israel to Pass Bill to Annex Illegal West Bank Settlements

  • 21 hours ago
Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accepts Proposal for Ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan and Passover

  • 18 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Ministry of Religious Launches Qur’an Translations in 30 Regional Languages for Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
International

Arab Countries Announce Saturday as First Day of Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:54 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Palestine

Dozens of Muslims Perform Tarawih Prayers of Ramadan at Aqsa Mosque

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 19:23 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki Erupts, Alert Level Raised

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 08:57 WIB
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:23 WIB
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us