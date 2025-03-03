Israel Kills Four Palestinians in Gaza as Ceasefire’s Second Phase Blocked

Gaza, MINA – Four Palestinians were killed and six injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza, as Israel stalls the second phase of the ceasefire agreement, raising the death toll to 116 since the truce began, Palestine Chronicle reported.

“Since this morning, Gaza hospitals have received 4 fatalities and 6 injuries due to Israeli occupation attacks in multiple areas across the Strip,” said Gaza Ministry of Health in a brief statement..

In a post on Telegram, the Ministry reported that the total number of fatalities since the ceasefire was announced on January 19 of last year has reached 116, with over 490 injuries.

Palestinian media reported that a Palestinian woman was killed and another injured following an Israeli drone strike in the town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Also Read: Hamas Rejects Temporary Truce, Calls for Implementation of Phase Two of Ceasefire

Another Palestinian woman was injured after Israeli tanks shelled the Al-Juneina neighborhood east of Rafah city. Several Palestinians were also injured when a residential apartment in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, was targeted.

In the northern Gaza Strip, a medical source stated that two Palestinian youths were killed and another wounded after an Israeli aircraft bombed a group of Palestinians in the Al-Masriyin neighborhood of Beit Hanoun.

Additionally, the Civil Defense in Gaza announced Israeli artillery shelling east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Civil Defense said, “Israeli artillery shelling and tank fire targeted the border areas of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.”.

Also Read: Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

For its part, the Israeli military spokesperson denied any shelling in the area, stating, “After verification, we are not aware of any shelling in this region.”

However, the Israeli military announced on Sunday that it had carried out an airstrike targeting “suspects” in the Gaza Strip.

In a Telegram statement, it added, “A number of suspects were spotted operating near Israeli Defense Forces in the northern Gaza Strip, planting an explosive device in the area. An Air Force aircraft targeted the suspects to eliminate the threat.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Blocks Aid Entry into Gaza after First Phase Ceasefire Expired