Israel Isolates Palestinian Female Prisoner and Deprives Her of “Canteen” and Visits

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities isolated the Palestinian prisoner Bushra Al-Taweel from the city of Al-Bireh for several days and deprived her of the canteen and visits.

The Prisoners Information Office quoted the family of the journalist prisoner as confirming that their daughter was subjected to these arbitrary measures, due to the Palestinian prisoners expressing their joy in the heroic “Bnei Brak” operation carried out by a Palestinian youth who killed 5 Israeli settlers at the end of last month.

Local sources said that the occupation authorities threatened other female prisoners to take similar measures against them, in the case that they expressed their joy at the heroic Palestinian operations, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

On March 21, the occupation forces arrested the freed prisoner, Bushra Al-Taweel, at the Za’tara military checkpoint, south of Nablus.

Bushra, who is the daughter of the detained Hamas leader Sheikh Jamal Al-Taweel, was arrested more than once by the occupation authorities.

Her first arrest was in 2011, when she had not completed 18 years and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, of which she spent 5 months before being released at the end of the same year in the prisoner exchange deal “Wafa Al-Ahrar”.

The occupation re-arrested her again after the Hebron operation in mid-2014, and restored her previous ruling, as she spent the rest of her sentence of 11 months before her release in May 2015.

It re-arrested her for the third time in a row in November of 2017, after her family’s house was stormed and she was transferred to administrative detention, where she spent 8 months.

In December of the year 2019, she was re-arrested a fourth time after her father’s house was stormed, and a few days later the Ofer Court issued an administrative detention order against her for 4 months, and she was re-arrested for the fifth time in November of the year 2020.

The occupation authorities released her for the last time on October 5 last year at Al-Jalama checkpoint, north of Jenin, after spending 11 months in its prisons.

Bushra has been working since 2014 to cover prisoners’ issues, and she is the only daughter of the family. (LKG/RE1)

