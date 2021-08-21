Israel Fears from Going into Confrontations with Hamas, Says Israeli Newspaper

Gaza, MINA – Israeli sources confirmed that after more than three months since the end of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, which they call the Guardian of the Walls operation, Israel occupation identified an opportunity last week to achieve a temporary security calm in the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip.

“It is important to stress that we should not live under the illusions of a long period of calm and settlement with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and what happened – the Israeli decision not to respond to this week’s rocket fire – are small steps that are supposed to achieve calm for only a few months,” Maarif Newspaper correspondent said.

He said, “We can know that Israel desperately wants to avoid a new military confrontation with the Gaza Strip.”

“It is already expected that tomorrow, Saturday, will be an important test day after the organizations in the Gaza Strip decided to organize a large demonstration near the Karni crossing on the Gaza border, which could lead to a rapid deterioration of the security situation in the south.”

The Major General Aharon Haliva, head of the Operations Division during the last Israeli aggression on Gaza and the current head of Military Intelligence said.

“At the end of the last military operation – on Gaza, achieving 5 years of calm with Gaza will be considered a success, but it seems that the army now understands very well that achieving this goal is unrealistic because, after more than three months of the operation, the picture has become clearer that the army’s assessment of its achievements during was exaggerated.”

Israeli occupation launched an extensive military operation on Gaza so-called Guardian of the Walls, in which they bombed several sites in Gaza, including governmental buildings, civilians houses, and military sites, and it resulted in the murder of more than 230 Palestinians, half of them are women and children, and injury of about 2000 others. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)