Israel Exchanges 1,000 Palestinian Prisoners for 33 Hostages in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation will exchange 1,000 prisoners from Gaza who have been detained since October 8, 2023. Meanwhile, Hamas will release nine sick and injured hostages from a list of 33 prisoners.

The step to be taken by Hamas, in which they will release Israeli hostages, is a reciprocal action for the release of 110 Palestinian prisoners who have been serving life sentences in Israeli prisons.

A ceasefire agreement between Palestinian Hamas fighters and Zionist Israel has finally been reached after a prolonged process and delay by the Zionist occupiers. Al-Jazeera reported.

“The two warring sides in Gaza have reached an agreement on the exchange of prisoners and hostages, and (the mediators) have announced a ceasefire with the hope of achieving a permanent ceasefire between the two parties,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani in a press conference on Wednesday night.

The people of Gaza cheered upon hearing the news of the ceasefire. This ceasefire ends more than 15 months of war in Palestinian territories.

The agreement includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages, which includes women, children, the elderly, and the wounded. Sixteen days after this agreement, discussions are scheduled to begin regarding the return of the remaining hostages and the bodies of those who have passed away. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)