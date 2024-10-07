Israel Drops Evacuation Leaflets in Indonesian Hospital Area on Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli Occupation Forces dropped evacuation leaflets in the area of the Indonesian Hospital complex in Northern Gaza on Sunday.

Fikri Rofiul Haq, a volunteer from the Emergency Medical Institution (Mer-C), reported through his Instagram account, “The leaflet contains an appeal for immediate evacuation,” said Rofiul Haq.

Not long after, Rofiul Haq reported again that Israel was attacking North Gaza with fighter jets, armored tanks, and a barrage of other weapons.

Rofiul Haq posted a picture of the sky over the Indonesian Hospital area, which appeared to shine orange. “A heavy night in Northern Gaza has entered the second ground attack,” Rofiul Haq wrote on his Instagram account.

According to the local Ministry of Health, nearly 41,780 people have died, mostly women and children, and almost 96,800 others have been injured during Israel’s ongoing attacks in Gaza since October 7 of last year. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)