Israel Demolishes Palestinian Settlements in Silwan, East Jerusalem

Al-Quds, MINA – Israeli forces on Tuesday tore down a Palestinian house in the city of Silwan, in occupied East Jerusalem (Al-Quds), according to a local official.

“Israeli bulldozers backed by police forces destroyed two apartment units,” said Fakhri Abu Diab, a member of the land committee in Silwan as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

According to Diab, Israeli forces cited the absence of a building permit as the reason for the demolition of the house, which was built 10 years ago.

“City authorities claim that Palestinian homes were built without permits, but the reality is that they do not give Palestinians permission to build their houses,” the official explained.

He said the eviction policy was part of Israel’s efforts to eliminate the Palestinian presence in Silwan and Jerusalem.

There was no comment from Israeli authorities on the report.

Israeli authorities recently announced plans to demolish dozens of Palestinian homes in the al-Bustan and Batin al-Hawa settlements in Silwan.

International law regards the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement building activity there illegal.

Faced with Israeli orders to demolish their homes, Palestinians say the Israeli justice system is being used as a political tool to change the status quo in occupied East Jerusalem.

“The justice system is inseparable from the executive and legislative authorities in Israel,” said Ahmad Amarah, an anti-settlement advocate.

“All Israeli authorities serve the Zionist ideology which seeks to transfer land from Palestinian hands to Jews,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)