Israeli Forces Storm Silwan Neighborhood and Demolish Palestinian houses

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation forces started demolishing of houses in the town of Silwan in the occupied Jerusalem, after storming it, and this led to the outbreak of confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces that led many Palestinian Injures on Tuesday, June 29.

A large Israeli force stormed the town of Silwan after the expiration of a deadline set by the occupation for Palestinian families to demolish their homes themselves, under the pretext that they were built without a permit.

More than 20 families in the Al-Bustan neighborhood in Silwan had received demolition orders.

On Tuesday morning, the occupation forces demolished with bulldozers a shop in the Al-Bustan neighborhood and a three-storey house in Al-Saih neighborhood in Silwan, the southern gate of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

With the start of the storming operation, angry confrontations erupted between the Palestinian residents and the occupation forces, who used tear gas and sound bombs, that led to injuring 13 Palestinians as the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jerusalem reported.

The Palestinian resistance factions demanded that mediators take action to stop the Israeli occupation’s attacks on the residents of the occupied city of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In the same context, they held the Israeli occupation full responsibility for what is happening in the Silwan neighborhood and all neighborhoods of the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Palestinians in the occupied Jerusalem face approximately 33,000 demolition decisions. In return, the Israeli occupation government allows the construction of tens of thousands of settlement units. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)