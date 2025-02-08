SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israel Delays Humanitarian Provisions of Ceasefire Deal: Gaza Government

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Gaza, MINA – The Gaza government announced on Friday that Israel has delayed the implementation of the humanitarian provisions of the ceasefire agreement that came into effect on January 19, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Despite 20 days having passed since the agreement, the humanitarian situation is still very bad due to Israeli obstruction,” said Salama Marouf, head of the Gaza Government Media Office said at a press conference at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

“The agreement mandates the entry of 600 aid trucks daily, including 50 fuel trucks, in addition to the provision of 60,000 mobile housing units, 200,000 tents, generators, spare parts, solar panels, and materials to rebuild Gaza,” he said.

He added that the agreement also includes the removal of rubble, the rehabilitation of health facilities, bakeries, and infrastructure, and ensuring the movement of patients and the wounded through the Rafah crossing.

Also Read: Strong Winds, Heavy Rain Worsen Humanitarian Situation for Palestinians Living in Tents

However, according to Marouf, only 8,500 trucks have entered Gaza since January 19 — far below the 12,000 expected under the agreement.

He said most of these trucks were loaded with food parcels, fruits, and vegetables, while essential aid such as shelter kits and medical equipment was deliberately delayed.

Marouf noted that only 10% of the required tents have entered Gaza, and Israel has not allowed a single mobile housing unit to be delivered.

Regarding fuel, he stated that only 15 trucks enter daily instead of the agreed 50, which has a negative impact on hospitals and essential public services.

Also Read: 85% of Schools in Gaza Unable to Operate: Ministry of Education

The official also noted that international organizations informed the Gaza authorities that “Israel refuses to coordinate the entry of basic materials needed to repair the water and sewage systems in northern Gaza.”

Marouf called on “the international community to take responsibility and not remain silent in the face of this humanitarian catastrophe,” warning that “Israel is using siege tactics as a form of genocide and ethnic cleansing against Palestinians.”

He also warned that “the lack of heavy equipment to clear 55 million tons of rubble is hampering efforts to recover bodies from under the rubble.” []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: WFP Calls for Urgent Action to Rebuild Gaza and Boost Humanitarian Aid 

Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
