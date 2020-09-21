Israel Closes Ibrahimi Mosque for Muslims

Hebron, MINA – Israel Authority Occupation continue closes Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron City, South of The occupied West Bank ahead of the Jewish Holiday Celebration. Their reject Muslim to access the site for the second day in a row.

The Chairman of the Board Ibrahimi Mosque, Hifthi Abu Sneineh, told Wafa on Sunday, Israel Authority Occupation closes the Mosque since Saturday Night giving a way for Jewish Settlers to celebrate the Rosh Hashanah or Jewish New Year.

Israel devided Ibrahimi Mosque in 1994 between Muslim and Jewish after, a notorious massacre carried out by a Jewish settler that killed more than 50 people.

Previously, the Ibrahimi Mosque is a place of worship exclusively for just Muslim. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)