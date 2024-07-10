Israel Bomb School-turned-shelter in Khan Younes, Killing Palestinians

Gaza, MINA – Israeli bombardment of a school-turned-shelter in Khan Younes city in the southern Gaza Strip Tuesday evening killed scores and injured others, according to local and medical sources, Wafa reports.

They said that Israeli fighter jets targeted the entrance of al-Awdah School sheltering displaced persons in Abasan al-Kobra town, east of Khan Younes, killing scores and injuring others.

Israel has proceeded with its genocidal offensive on the war-torn Strip in complete disregard of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which ordered Israel in a legally binding decision to halt its military offensive in Rafah, which may violate its obligations under the Genocide Conventions.

Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, killing at least 38,243 Palestinians and injuring over 88,033 others.

Moreover, at least 10,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and injured were women and children. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)