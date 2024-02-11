Israel Blocks Entry of Oxygen, Three Patients Martyr at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported this morning that three patients died in its Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, as a result of the Israeli occupation forces blocking the entry of oxygen into the hospital for nearly a week, according to Wafa News Agency.

In a press statement, the Red Crescent refuted the Israeli occupation’s claim of delivering oxygen cylinders or any other medical equipment to the hospital. It confirmed that Israeli occupation forces destroyed medical devices and equipment during their raid yesterday on the hospital.

The occupation forces also assaulted the staff, subjecting them to beatings, abuse, and humiliation, according to the society. Nine members of the medical and administrative staff, along with four wounded individuals and five patient companions, were subsequently arrested.

The Red Crescent added that the Israeli occupation forces “continue to block the entry of the necessary fuel for the hospital’s electricity generators, despite the fuel reserves being nearly depleted within the next two days.”

It said “the Israeli measures threaten to halt the hospital’s operations amid the ongoing blockade, now in its twenty-first consecutive day, affecting patients, the injured, and medical and administrative staff alike.”. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)