Israeli Occupation Forces Raid Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Red Crescent reported on Friday that the Israeli occupation forces raided the Al-Amal Hospital, an affiliate of the Red Crescent, located in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, Wafa reports.

According to the Red Crescent, hospital staff informed them that Israeli occupation soldiers stormed the hospital and embarked on conducting searches. However, due to communication disruptions, they were unable to obtain further details about the Israeli raid and the fate of the medical teams and patients inside the hospital.

In recent days, Israeli occupation forces have launched intense shelling and continuous gunfire in the vicinity of the hospital, jeopardizing the safety of patients and medical personnel inside and causing material damage to the premises.

Several days ago, the Red Crescent warned that the lives of the wounded in the hospital were at risk. This is due to the complete depletion of oxygen supplies for several days and the medical teams’ inability to perform surgeries, leading to a complete halt in the surgical department.

The Red Crescent emphasized that the fuel reserves could run out within four days, urging the international community to intervene immediately to pressure the Israeli authorities to allow the entry of oxygen, medical supplies, and fuel to ensure the hospital’s continued operation. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)