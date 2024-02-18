Although Under Israeli Siege, Al-Amal Hospital Successfully Performing a Caesarean Section

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) announced on Friday, Al-Amal Hospital in the city of Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip successfully performed an urgent cesarean section to save a mother and her baby.

“Amids the ongoing attacks and siege in Al-Amal Hospital, the medical team successfully achieved remarkable feat this morning by performing an urgent caesarean section for a pregnant women expriencing sudden labour paina,” PRCS said in X, as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

“Although facing challenges such as insufficient blood units, the absence of an available anaesthesia technician (who was arrested) and the lack of a neonatologist, the team successfully completed the opration ensuring the safety of both the baby and the mother, who are currenty in good condition,” it added.

For weeks, the Israeli occupation Forces has been escalating its military campaign against the healthcare system in Khan Younis. In recent days, Israel has forced thousands of Palestinians to leave Al-Amal Hospital and Nasser Medical Compex in the city.

On Wednesday, PRCS announced the vicinity of the Al-Amal Hospital had been subjected violent Israeli bombing that damaged the building.

Since Januari 2024, Israeli occupation army has launched the series of intense air and artilery in Khan Younis and the vicinity of the city’s hospitals in the mids of ground advances. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)