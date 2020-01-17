Israel Arrests Five Finnish Citizens who Breaks Through the Gaza fence

PopGaza, MINA – Israeli Police arrested five Finnish citizens, including a member of parliament, for allegedly trying to cross the fence of Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Police arrested Anna Kontula, a member of the Finnish parliament, and four other humanitarian activists who were accused of trying to cross the fence to protest the humanitarian crisis in the region, Haaretz daily reported.

“We hope that those who visit Israel, and especially civil servants, respect Israeli law,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by the daily.

Meanwhile, the Finnish Embassy in Israel declined to comment on the incident and said that Kontula was acting to represent personal interests.

The High National Authority for Returning and Breaking the Siege in Gaza condemned the arrest and expressed its solidarity with activists.

Palestinians hold weekly demonstrations demanding an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade on the Gaza Strip, which has destroyed the region’s economy and seized the basic needs of its two million inhabitants. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)