Israel Approves 7.000 New Settlement Units in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett approved the construction of 7,000 new settlement units in the occupied West Bank, the Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday, May 6.

A new settlement unit will be built in the Euphrates settlement in the Gush Etzion illegal settlement block near Betelem in the southern West Bank.

The Defense Minister said approval was given after the completion of the necessary legal procedures.

The Israeli government has stepped up settlement construction in the occupied Palestinian territory before a US-backed plan to annex parts of the West Bank in July.

“The momentum of development in this country cannot be stopped, even for a second,” Bennett tweeted, according to Al Jazeera.

The US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, said that sovereignty over the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley was “the problem of Israel”. (T/R7/RE1)

