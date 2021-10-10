Israel Annul Decision to Allow Jewish Performing Prayer at Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Israel’s Supreme Court annulled a decision that allowed Jewish settlers to perform silent prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Quds News Network reported on Saturday.

Earlier, the Israeli Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of Jews praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, even though the court handled the case in the occupied eastern part of Jerusalem.

According to international law, the courts have no jurisdiction in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The court’s decision sparked the anger of Palestinians, Muslims and various NGOs around the world, including Indonesia.

In Indonesia, one of the NGOs, Aqsa Working Group (AWG) also criticized the decision of the Israeli occupation to allow Jews to worship in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and said this action was another face of the Israeli aggression against Al-Aqsa. (T/RE1)

