Israeli Court Allows Jews to Perform Prayer at Al-Aqsa Complex

Jerusalem, MINA – In an unprecedented decision, the Israeli occupation court recognized that the limited right of Jews to perform prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

As quoted from Wafa on Thursday, the occupation court said the presence of Jewish worshipers in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound was not a criminal act as long as their prayer remained silent.

Jerusalem Magistrates Court Judge Bilha Yahalom also ordered the Occupying Police to shorten the ban and allow the rabbi to return to prayer at the Al-Aqsa compound.

“His daily arrival at the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa) shows that this is a matter of principle and substance for him,” the judge said.

Previously, Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound only every morning and evening through the Al-Mughrabi Gate.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Authority (PA) Minister of Religion Mahmoud al-Habash denounced the decision as a new war crime.

According to him, the decision will give rise to another series of crimes by the Israeli occupation justice system against Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli police began permitting settler incursions into Al-Aqsa in 2003, despite repeated criticism from the Islamic Endowments Department.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the third holiest site for Muslims. However, the Jews called it the Temple Mount and claimed it was a Jewish temple in ancient times. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)