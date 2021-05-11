Israel Announces New “Guardian of the Walls” Aggression on the Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The spokesman for the IDF (International Defense Forces) Israel, Jonathan Conricus stated that Israel has carried out a new aggression against the Gaza Strip under the name “Guardian of the Walls”. This is quoted from a Tweet on his official Twitter page on Tuesday.

“Guardian of the Walls, this is the name of the operation we carried out this time as a result of the Hamas attack. We will guard the walls, ceiling and defend Israel, “wrote Jonathan on his Twitter account.

The new attack on Gaza was announced hours after Israel carried out an air strike against the already blockaded area which killed 20 people, including 9 children.

The tensions between Palestinians and Israelis escalated after an Israeli court ruled that 40 Palestinians in Sheikh Jarrah were evicted from his home and this was followed by a brutal attack on the Aqsa Mosque which is the third Holy Mosque for Muslims.

Israeli soldiers attacked the mosque compound on Monday morning, causing hundreds of Palestinians to be injured.

Tn response to these Israeli actions, fighters in Gaza launched several rockets at Israel. Hamas’s military wing, Al-Qossam Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack and issued a warning that it was a warning carried out in response to Israel’s brutal actions in Al-Quds.

On Monday morning, Al-Qossam warned Israel to withdraw all its troops from the Grand Aqsa Mosque Complex, Sheikh Jarrah, and release all prisoners held during the clashes.

Immediately, Israeli troops withdrew from the mosque for several hours, but sometime after Maghrib, they reportedly returned to attack the holy sites.

Several hours after Hamas’ counterattack, Israel attacked Gaza by carrying out an air strike against Gaza which it claimed had killed three Hamas fighters.

However, according to the information from the Gaza Health Ministry, as a result of the attack Israel has killed 27 people, 9 of them children. (T/RE1)

