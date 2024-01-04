Israel Admits more Its Officers and Soldiers Killed in Gaza

Tel Aviv, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced on Wednesday morning that an officer in the Israeli Engineering Corps, Yahalom unit, was killed in fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the occupation army, officer Meron Gersh (21 years old) was killed in fighting in Gaza and five other soldiers suffered serious injuries, two soldiers were slightly injured due to anti-tank gunfire.

Quds Press reported that since the start of Israel’s aggression in the Gaza Strip, 509 soldiers have been killed, 175 of them since the start of the ground operation, according to the occupying army. It is estimated that the number is much higher, given Israel’s policy of not disclosing actual numbers.

On October 7, the Chief of Staff of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Hamas movement, Muhammad Deif, announced the launch of Operation “Al-Aqsa Storm,” after hundreds of rockets were launched from Gaza towards the occupied Palestinian territory, and raids on military sites and settlements were close to the Gaza Strip, causing the deaths and injuries of thousands of soldiers and settlers as well as the arrest of dozens of people.

For eighty-nine consecutive days, the Israeli occupation continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, with American and European support, as its planes bombed Palestinian hospitals, buildings, towers and civilian homes, destroying the ground and preventing water from entering food, medicine, and fuel, which has caused massive infrastructure damage and an unprecedented humanitarian disaster.

Around 22 thousand people became martyrs, in addition to 56 thousand people injured and 770 others, most of them children and women. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)