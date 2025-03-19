Islamic Jihad Announces Death of Its Spokesperson Abu Hamza in Israeli Attack

Gaza, MINA – The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine (IJP) confirmed the death of its leader, Naji Abu Seif, also known as Abu Hamza, who was killed in a targeted Israeli strike on Tuesday, Palestine Chronicle reported.

Abu Hamza, the military spokesperson for Al-Quds Brigade (Saraya al-Quds), the IJP’s military wing, was killed in a treacherous attack that also claimed the lives of his family members.

In an official statement, the IJP announced with “great pride and honor” the martyrdom of their leader, who they said was “assassinated by the criminal army in a treacherous attack that also targeted his family and the family of his brother.”

The movement vowed that his death would only strengthen their resolve to continue resisting Israeli aggression.

“The martyred spokesperson was known as a voice of the resistance, courageous in his heroic positions, and unwavering in his stance in defending the rights of our people,” the movement stated.

It further condemned the assassination as part of a broader series of Israeli massacres against Palestinian civilians, supported by the United States.

This attack comes amid a new wave of Israeli military operations in Gaza, which resumed late Monday into Tuesday, breaking a ceasefire agreement from January 19.

These military actions have already claimed the lives of hundreds of Palestinians, including many women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)