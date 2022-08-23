Islamic Culture Foundation in India Raise Funds for Mosque Construction in Ayodhya

Dhannipur, MINA – Indo Islamic Culture Foundation (IICF) in India is preparing an action plan to raise funds for the construction of a mosque in Dhannipur Village, Ayodhya, India.

As qoted from The Indian Express on Monday, the mosque is planned to be built on a five-hectare land, which was given to Muslims at the direction of the Supreme Court.

Foundation secretary Athar Hussain said that a five-member team led by its president Zufar Farooqui, visited Farrukhabad on August 12, and for the first time applied for donations for the construction of mosques, and other public facilities in Ayodhya.

“Many of the city’s big businessmen, retired officials and others are organizing fundraising programs in Farrukhabad. Similarly, from Mumbai and various districts in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, they called the Foundation team to come,” Hussein said.

“We are currently making a ‘route map’ so that all these places can be visited and funds raised,” he added.

During this time, those present pledged to raise Rs one crore for the construction of the mosque, and around Rs 2.5 lakh was also collected there.

The IICF secretary also said that the opinion of Muslims about the Foundation has changed a lot, and people now believe it.

“Not only Muslims, people from other communities also trust the Foundation. Initially non-Muslims donated a lot to the Foundation but now Muslims are also starting to show interest in participating on a large scale,” he said.

IICF said it would build a mosque together with a hospital, library, soup kitchen and research institute, on the land.

The land was given to the Muslim side following a Supreme Court ruling in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Mosque lawsuit.

It is hoped that within a month a map of the mosque and other buildings will be obtained from the Ayodhya Development Authority. As soon as the map is received, construction work will begin.

The Supreme Court, in its historic ruling on November 9, 2019, in the case of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Mosque in Ayodhya has ordered that five hectares be reserved in Ayodhya for the construction of the mosque, whereas the Supreme Court also authorized the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. (T/RE1)

