IOF Kills Two Palestinian Citizens in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – Israeli occupation forces shot dead on Wednesday, two Palestinian young men in the occupied city of Jenin in the West Bank, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

Palestinian sources stated that Israeli occupation forces killed the two Palestinian citizens Ahmed and Abdel Rahman Abed, from the town of Kafr Adhan, near the Al-Jalama checkpoint, north of Jenin.

According to local sources, Ahmed Abed and Abd al-Rahman Abed, from the town of Kafr Adhan in Jenin, were killed in an armed confrontation with forces of the Israeli occupation near the Israeli “Jalma” military checkpoint.

The Israeli occupation has been conducting near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank since the start of the year during which around 81 Palestinians were murdered which is the highest in 7 years.

It worth mentioning that with the killing of the two Palestinian young men, the number of Palestinian killed since the beginning of the year has risen to 151, including 100 in the West Bank and 51 in the Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)