International Ultra-Orthodox Anti-Zionist Organization Condemns Israeli Attack on Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Neturei Karta, an international ultra-Orthodox anti-Zionist organization condemned the attack by the Israeli occupation forces and Israeli settlers against the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

“These evil people disobeyed God’s commands, and it is forbidden for a Jew to set foot on the holy land of Al-Aqsa. A true Jew does not challenge Muslims or provoke their feelings,” the organization said in a statement as quoted by Day of Palestine on Tuesday.

“We, the Jewish people against the Zionists, are fighting alongside our brothers and sisters the Palestinian people against the Zionist occupation until the end of the Zionist state and the liberation of land from the usurpers, God willing,” the statement added.

The Israeli occupation forces’ recent attack on Muslim worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque resulted in 157 injuries, including women, children and the elderly.

The brutal raid on the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan was the latest in an attempt to Judaize Jerusalem and tarnish the sanctity of the Islamic religious site. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)