Indonesian International Islamic University (IIIU) Opens New Student Admissions 2022/2023

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian International Islamic University (IIIU) officially opens new student admissions for the 2022/2023 academic year starting on Sunday. This year’s entry program is opened through two schemes, namely self-funded schemes and scholarships.

The Chancellor of IIIU, Prof. Dr. Komaruddin Hidayat, emphasized that the two entry schemes are offered to Indonesian and foreign citizens who are able to demonstrate leadership qualities and a strong academic background.

He also added that although IIIU bears the name Islam, whose vision and mission are inclusive and universal, IIIU is not only for Muslims but also welcomes those from different religions.

“The scholarship scheme we offer is also non-discriminatory. Therefore, I invite potential students, young people from all over the world not to miss this golden opportunity regardless of their religious background,” said Prof Komaruddin in his press statement.

Meanwhile, IIIU Deputy Chancellor for Academic, Student and Human Resources, Bahrul Hayat, PhD, explained that the scholarship scheme is designed to provide assistance to Indonesians and foreigners who take Master’s and Doctoral programs at IIIU.

The scholarship period for the master’s program lasts for two years and the number of scholarships available for the 2022/2023 academic year is 200. As for the doctoral program, the number of scholarships available is 100.

Bahrul said the scholarship came from the Education Fund Management Institute (LPDP) provided for IIUI.

Applicants can apply for a master (MA) or doctoral (Ph.D) program at the four faculties available at UIII, namely the Faculty of Islamic Studies, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Economics and Business, and Faculty of Education.

All academic and learning programs at IIIU use English as the language of instruction. Especially for the Faculty of Islamic Studies, apart from English, Arabic is also required.

Meanwhile, Indonesian is a requirement for students who study and research in Indonesia and Southeast Asia for their theses and dissertations. (T/RE1)

