Indonesian International Islamic University Begins First Class This September

Depok, MINA – The Indonesian International Islamic University (UIII) will begin its inaugural lecture on Monday, September 27, 2021.

This was conveyed in a press conference which was attended by UIII Chancellor Komaruddin Hidayat, UIII Vice Chancellor for Academic, Student Affairs and Human Resources, Bahrul Hayat, Secretary of Univ UIII Chaidir Bamualim, and Head of Asset and Building Management Team UIII Syafrizal at UIII Cimanggis Campus, Depok. in the Press Conference Monday (20/9).

“The opening ceremony of the lecture, will be held this afternoon, which we call the Academic Convocation. This will become a tradition at UIII,” said UIII Deputy Chancellor for Academic, Student and Human Resources, Bahrul Hayat.

The Academic Convocation is planned to be attended by Minister of Religion Yaqut Cholil Qoumas and Chairman of the UIII Board of Trustees Jusuf Kalla.

“Meanwhile, these students will take part in the Academic Convocation online. We deliberately make the opening this afternoon, because students who take part in this are not only from Indonesia, “he explained.

He also explained that in early June 2021, UIII opened registration for new student candidates through the UIII Scholarship program. This program is open to prospective students from within and outside the country.

“During the registration period from June 7, 2021 to July 14, 2021, as many as 1009 people have applied for the UIII scholarship. Applicants come from 59 countries, with a composition of 45 percent from Indonesia and 55 percent from abroad,” explained Bahrul.

“There are those from Canada, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Senegal, and so on. There are also from other Asian countries. The closest ones, our neighbors from Malaysia, Singapore, are also there,” he continued.

Based on the results of the selection process, UIII has determined that 98 students are eligible and accepted as UIII students for the 2021-2022 academic year consisting of:

1.28 students of the Masters Program in Islamic Studies, Faculty of Islamic Studies;

2.23 students of the Masters Program in Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences;

3.22 students of the Masters Program in Economics, Faculty of Economics and Business; and

4.25 students of the Master of Education Program, Faculty of Education.

UIII new students consist of 58 percent male and 42 percent female with details of 66 percent Indonesian citizens and 34 percent foreign nationals.

“Currently, new lectures are opened for the master’s program. Next year, we plan to open lectures for doctoral programs in four existing faculties,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)