International Community Affirms with Large Majority Its Support for UNRWA

Gaza, MINA – UNRWA said that the international community affirmed on Tuesday with a large majority its support for UNRWA at the annual donors conference, and 8 member states announced a total donation of more than $614 million through multi-year agreements.

Yesterday, an international conference was held in the Belgian capital, Brussels, with the participation of 60 countries and international organizations, including the United States, to increase financial and political support for the UNRWA, which suffers from a financial deficit of $100 million for the 2021 budget, MINA’s Contributor reported.

This conference was hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Jordan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, which was entitled “Sustaining Rights and Human Development for Palestine Refugees”, in which officials participated in both face and virtual alike.

The statement said that the additional donations pledged today towards the end of the current year, amounting to $38 million, means that UNRWA still needs $60 million until the end of 2021. During the conference, eight member states announced a total donation of more than $614 million in a renewable multi-year agreements for two to five years.

The statement indicated that the combination of these pledges and pre-existing multi-year pledges, if fully achieved and at expected levels, would equal 40% of the agency’s base budget needs for 2022. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)