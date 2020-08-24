Indonesia’s Laznas Al-Irsyad Opens Infaq Cares for Yemen

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesia’s Laznas Al-Irsyad opened Infaq Peduli Yaman to participate in helping people in need.

According to information from Laznas Al-Irsyad received by MINA in Jakarta om Monday, the allocation for raising donations is for the provision of urgent assistance such as direct cash assistance, distribution of basic necessities, distribution of food and provision of clean water.

“Including urgent infrastructure such as the construction of artesian wells and dug wells, house repairs and the construction of a bread staple food factory and public kitchen,” said a statement.

Data in the Al-Irsyad Laznas, among others, states that until now there are 8.5 million people in Yemen starving because there is not enough food supplies available, and an average of 144 children under five die every day.

In 2018, the world’s largest cholera occurred in Yemen.

The benefactors can channel their donations through Laznas Al-Irsyad Yemen Account Number 712-577-5122 Bank Syariah Mandiri, with Contact Person Hidayat 085 227 277 975. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)