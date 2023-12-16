Yemeni Armed Forces Attack Container Ships Heading to Israel

Sanaa, MINA – The Yemeni Armed Forces said they had carried out a successful operation against a container ship headed for the Israeli-occupied territory, and called the attack a step to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which is the target of Israel’s genocidal war.

Yemeni forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced the development on Thursday, identifying the ship targeted as the Maersk Gibraltar.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces Navy with the help of Almighty God carried out a military operation against the Maersk Gibraltar container ship which was heading to the Israeli entity. It was targeted by a drone and the attack was direct,” the official said. Press TV reported it.

Saree said the operation took place after the ship’s crew refused to respond to warnings issued by the Yemeni Navy.

The Armed Forces have vowed to target any ships that might use the country’s territorial waters to en route to the occupied territories until the Israeli regime lifts its siege on Gaza.

“The Yemeni armed forces confirmed that they continue to prevent all ships bound for Israeli ports from sailing in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea, until they bring the food and medicine that our loyal brothers in the Gaza Strip need,” Saree said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)