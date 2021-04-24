Indonesia’s Floating Mosque Estimated to Start Built in June

Jakarta, MINA – Commissioner of PT Jaya Ancol, a company owned by the Provincial Government. DKI Jakarta, Geisz Chalifah, said that the construction of the Floating Mosque in the beach Ria area, Ancol, North Jakarta, is estimated to start in June.

“Because pandemic situation Floating Mosque in Ancol area, it was postponed for a year, in these months we provide opportunities for tender registration, hopefully if the tender in April to May is finish, construction will start around June, “he said to MINA, April 22.

He continue, the mosque will have a building area of ​​2,000 square meters, able to accommodate 2,500 worshipers.

“Construction process need time between 11-12 months, with and costs around IDR 50 billion, ”he explained.

“It know also, the Mosque will become an attractive tourist destination. People who will come here have the experience of praying in the middle of the beach, with the atmosphere not only is the mosque luxurious, but also has historical nuances, the mosque was built to have relevance to the history of Jakarta. “He said.

Floating Mosque will be built in the beach Ria area, Ancol, North Jakarta, is the first mosque in Jakarta which is located above sea level.

All construction costs are borne by PT Pembangunan Ancol Jaya Tbk.

The groundbreaking for the construction of this floating mosque was symbolically carried out by the Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan and the Chairman of the Indonesian Mosque Council, Jusuf Kalla in November 2019. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)