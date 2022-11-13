Indonesian Ulema to Launch Digital Mujahid Islamic Boarding School

Jakarta, MINA – Chairman of the Information and Communications Commission of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), KH Mabroer MS said, MUI is designing the Digital Mujahid Islamic Boarding School, which will be launched in early 2023.

“We will launch Mujahid Digital Islamic boarding school for two months,” said Mabroer as quoted from the MUIDigital page on Sunday.

Thus, da’wah is not only practicing good deeds, but also fatwas that need to be collaborated.

In addition, said Mabroer, this Digital Mujahid Program was produced to be able to collaborate with other commissions later.

“So, MUI is one of the strong inboxes, so that later Wasathiyyah Islam is not passive in its delivery. Thus, the concentration of Infokom activities is digital, and 60 percent of it comes from social media,” he said.

Previously, when giving directions, the Head of the MUI Infokom Division, KH Masduki Baidlowi, said that Islam wasathiyah had to be wrapped in slang, meaning that the product of da’wah or the delivery of narratives, whether religious, should reach and be easily accepted by the younger generation.

Masduki sees that the current trend of da’wah methods is still dominated by old ways and can only be understood by the elderly so that MUI will hold trainings for the younger generation.

“How are we, the styles are old styles. Our millennial style is missing a lot. Then later we will have training,” said Masduki. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)