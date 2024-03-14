Indonesian Ulema Call for Boycott of Israeli Affiliated Products

MUI Ersyadat's statement welcoming Ramadhan at the Ceremonial Welcoming of the Palestinian Sheikh Delegation and the Opening of the MUI-Baznas Ramadhan Safari, at the Buya Hamka Hall, 4th Floor, Central MUI Office Jl Proklik Jakarta, Sunday (10/3/2024). (MINA/Yusuf)

Jakarta, MINA – Welcoming the holy month of Ramadan 1445 H, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) emphasized its call for Muslims to boycott products affiliated with Israel and its supporters.

“We call on Muslims to start this month of Ramadan to no longer use products produced by companies affiliated with Israel and their supporters, such as products for consumption of sahoor, breaking the fast, and Eid delivery goods (hampers) or other products,” read the statement of MUI.

The appeal was read by representatives of several Islamic organizations at the Ceremonial Event for Welcoming the Delegation of Palestinian Sheikhs and the Opening of the MUI-Baznas Ramadhan Safari, in the Buya Hamka Hall, 4th Floor, Central MUI Office Jl Proklik Jakarta on Sunday.

MUI also encourages all people to switch to using domestic products that are not affiliated with Israel and its supporters, as a form of teaching love for one’s homeland as part of faith (hubbul wathan minal iman), as well as choosing Palestinian products that are already circulating in the Indonesian market.

“Moreover, Indonesia and Palestine have signed a trade agreement regarding preferential tariffs, where there are 61 Palestinian products that enjoy 0% tariffs, including nuts, engine bolts, soap, ceramics and spices,” read the statement.

MUI also warned in its call that the act of genocide carried out by Israel and its supporters against the Palestinian people constituted

war crimes and gross human rights violations. So, MUI calls on the entire Indonesian nation and the world community to continue fighting for Palestinian independence and stop Israel’s genocide against Palestine.

“The world of Muslims is like one body. “So, MUI invites Muslims throughout the world and other world communities to jointly wash the wounds of Palestine through all potential channels, including political, economic and cultural diplomacy,” he continued.L. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)