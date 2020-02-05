Indonesian Together with Palestinian Embassy Rejects Agreement The Deal of Century

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian together with the Palestinian Embassy rejected the “Agreement of the Century” which announce by United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 28 January .

“Indonesia reiterates that when it comes to the Palestinian issue, Indonesia holds fast to the two state solutions agreed upon internationally and the mandate of the Indonesian constitution,” said Ahimsa Sukartono representing the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the “No For Deal of Century” Press Conference in Palestinian Embassy, ​​Central Jakarta on Wednesday (5/2).

“Resolving the Palestinian issue must be based on principles that respect international law and parameters agreed upon by international parties,” he added.

Indonesia, said Ahimsa, encouraged the revival of dialogue involving the parties for the achievement of lasting stability and peace.

Present at the conference, Imaam Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Yakhsyallah Mansur, Secretary of the Palestinian Embassy Taher Hammad, Chair of the Aqsa Working Group Agus Sudarmaji, Chair of the MER-C Presidium Dr. Sarbini Murad, Ahimsa Sukartono represented the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Chairperson of the Indonesian Christian Youth Movement (GAMKI) Diplomacy Franky Darwin.

A number of NGOs were present at the ‘Deal of Century’ protest which was held at the Palestinian Embassy, ​​including AWG from a number of regions (Jabodetabek, West Java, Lampung) and Lampung), FPI, and Adara. (L/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)