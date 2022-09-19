Indonesian Representatives Attend Congress of World Leaders and Traditional Religions in Kazakhstan

Nur Sultan, MINA – PBNU Chairman KH Yahya Cholil Staquf and Indonesian Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan Mochamad Fadjroel attended the 7th Congress of World and Traditional Religion Leaders (Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religion) in Nur Sultan City, Kazakhstan on 14-15 September 2022.

The congress, held at the Independence Palace, was attended by around 100 delegates from 50 countries, including Catholic spiritual leader Pope Francis, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed El-Tayyeb, Chief Ashkenazi Israel Rabbi David Lau.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, H.E. Mr. Kasyim Jomart Tokayev in the opening said that the congress, which was first held in 2003, is a forum for dialogue between civilizations at the global level, considering that Kazakhstan has long been a bridge between the West and the East.

“Kazakh lands have been a bridge between West and East for centuries. This can be seen since the nomadic kingdom passed through the vast grasslands that are here,” he said.

In addition, Pope Francis said, conflicts should not be resolved by weapons and threats, but by dialogue.

“Let’s contribute together, in this: not with more weapons, but with education!”, he said.

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed El-Tayyeb, said that what is needed now is mutual understanding between religious communities and respect for humanity.

“We are not talking about the unification of all religions into one religion. It is a fantasy. We are talking about how to strengthen social bonds between religions and respect between people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Yahya Cholil Staquf conveyed the importance of dialogue to solve various problems in the world.

“We have to sit down together to discuss all issues with an open heart to find out the root of the problem. We must continue the dialogue between religions like this,” he explained.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, Mochamad Fadjroel Rachman appreciated the activities carried out every three years by the government of Kazakhstan by gathering all religious leaders from around the world to discuss the importance of the brotherhood of all mankind.

“In this activity, all religious leaders unite to call for brotherhood and the need to avoid violence in solving problems in the world. This is in line with the vision written by the founders of our country in the constitution which calls for implementing world order based on freedom, lasting peace and social justice,” he said.

During a two-day visit to Kazakhstan, Yahya together with Ambassador Fadjroel also held bilateral meetings with several parties, including the Grand Mufti of Kazakhstan, Naurzybay Kazhi Taganuly, Minister of Da’wah and Islamic Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmed El-Tayyeb to discuss various religious, peace and humanitarian topics.

On that occasion, Yahya also invited them to attend the Religion of Twenty (R20) forum in Bali, next November. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)