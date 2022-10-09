Select Language

Indonesian President: Alhamdulillah, No FIFA Sanctions After Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government and International Football Federation (FIFA) announced that Indonesia would not be sanctioned after  Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy on October 1, 2022.

“Alhamdulillah, FIFA will not enforce sanctions for Indonesian Football,” said Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Jokowi said, Indonesia government and FIFA would build an Indonesian football transformation team.

“FIFA and the government will build an Indonesian football transformation team. FIFA will be based in Indonesia during its processes,” he said in a press statement at the Merdeka Palace om Friday.

Furthermore, FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the Indonesia government will collaborate on several matters.

Jokowi said the government would set stadium safety standards in all stadiums in Indonesia also establishing standard protocols and security procedures based on international security standards.

“Conducting roll out  and discussions with football clubs in Indonesia, including supporters’ representatives to get suggestions, advice,  and making joint commitments,” he said.

Jokowi said he would arrange a match schedule that takes into account the potential risks existing; as well as bring assistance from experts in their fields.

At the end of his statement, President Jokowi said  FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, would visit Indonesia in the near future.

“The FIFA President will visit Indonesia in October or November to discuss with the government,” said the President. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

