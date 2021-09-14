Indonesian Police Coordinate with Ministries About Chinese Hackers

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian police will coordinate with a number of ministries and institutions that are reported to have been hacked by hackers from China.

The Head of the Public Relations Division of the National Police, Inspector General Argo Yuwono, in a written statement on Monday said that communication with the ministries and institutions has been carried out and ongoing.

However, he did not explain in detail about the steps taken by the police.

Thus, the police have not opened an investigation to make further efforts in terms of law enforcement in addressing this problem.

“Yes, it is coordinated with ministries and agencies,” said Argo.

As quoted by The Record media, based on a report by Insikt Group, which is a security and intelligence technology researcher, said that hackers from China managed to break into the internal networks of a number of Indonesian government ministries and agencies.

In fact, a Chinese hacker group called Mustang Panda managed to get into a computer belonging to the State Intelligence Agency (BIN).

Insikt Group claimed to have provided information about the threat to the Indonesian government, but did not respond.

When confirmed about this news, a spokesperson for BIN and the National Cyber ​​and Crypto Agency (BSSN), which is Indonesia’s cyber security agency, also did not respond yet. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)