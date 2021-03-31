Indonesian Police: The Perpetrator of Shooting at Police Hq is A “Lone Wolf”

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian National Police confirmed that the shooter at the National Police Headquarters on Wednesday afternoon was a terrorist cell that adheres to the Daesh ideology, known as ISIS.

The National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the perpetrator was a woman with the initials ZA and 25 years old.

“The person concerned is a lone wolf perpetrator whose ideology is ISIS, as evidenced by his uploads on social media,” said Sigit at a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday night.

Sigit continued, ZA has an Instagram account and uploaded a picture of the Daesh flag and writing about the “jihad” struggle about 21 hours before the incident.

Based on a search of ZA’s residence, the police also found a will and a message saying goodbye to his family.

“I ordered the head of the Special Detachment to thoroughly investigate and investigate the possibility of a network group with this suspect,” said Sigit.

The incident occurred around 04.30 p.m. ZA entered the Police Headquarters through the back door and then headed to the guard post at the main gate.

According to Sigit, ZA shot six times, with details twice at members inside the guard post, twice outside the guard post, then at the police who were behind him.

The police then shot ZA to death. Her body has been taken to the National Police Hospital. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)