National Police Gives Permit to Hold Indonesian League Football Competition This Year

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian National Police gives permit to hild Indonesian League 1 and 2 competitions for the 2021-2022 season, which had been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the format used will be different from the competition in previous seasons which used the home away system.

“Therefore, from the results of the discussion, we decided to give permission to the crowd on the condition that we continue to implement strict health protocols,” said National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo at a conference at National Police Headquarters on Monday.

However, Sigit emphasized that his party would evaluate the health protocols in organizing the competitions. Thus, if a violation of the health protocols found, it will certainly affect the running of the biggest soccer competition in Indonesia.

“Some time ago the implementation was quite good, but what we regret is that there is still a procession at the end of the match which has the potential to cause the Covid-19 cluster,” said Sigit.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia Zainudin Amali said that the format of the League 1 and 2 competitions for the 2021 season will be different from the competitions in the previous seasons. The plan, the competition will start in July 2021 and will end in March 2022.

“In normal times, the system all rotated where the club was, but now because of the pandemic, a bubble system was decided and all matches were centered on the island of Java with several clusters,” he said. (T/RE1)

